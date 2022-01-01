World
Air raid alerts sound all over Ukraine
Authorities ask people to go to shelters
AA  Tuesday 11:15, 01 November 2022
 Air raid alerts were declared all over Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Only the region of Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, was calm, according to the air raid alert map published by authorities on Telegram.

Officials asked people to go to shelters.

Russia has started daily air strikes following the blast last month on Kerch Bridge connecting the country with the Crimean peninsula.

