File photo
Air raid alerts sounded in most regions of Ukraine on Wednesday, including the capital Kyiv, due to impending Russian attacks, according to officials.
Local authorities took to Telegram to urge residents to move to bomb shelters amid threats from incoming missiles.
Meanwhile, officials in the Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions have reported sounds of explosions.
Officials have also reported that air defense systems in their respective regions are working.
No warnings were reported in the Crimea region, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and in the western regions of Ukraine.
Air raid alerts sounded in the country almost on a daily basis due to possible missile and drone strikes, which have targeted the country's civilian and energy infrastructure.
The alert comes as seven people were killed by Russian strikes in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions in the past day, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.
Air raid alerts sound in most regions of Ukraine, including capital Kyiv
Pro-Russian literature, forged documents found during raids on Ukrainian Orthodox Church buildings: Security service
EU lawmakers declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians as twin blasts rock West Jerusalem
Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes EU lawmakers' decision to recognize Russia as ‘state sponsor of terrorism'
Man injured after jumping from balcony during earthquake in Türkiye