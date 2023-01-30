Airstrikes target Iranian-backed terrorists in eastern Syria

Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups were targeted in eastern Syria in airstrikes Sunday night, according to local sources.





A logistics convoy of foreign terrorists came under attack in Abu Kamal district of Deir ez-Zor province, according to information obtained by an Anadolu correspondent from field sources.





The strikes were carried out by unmanned combat aerial vehicles whose ownership remains unknown.





There were at least four trucks loaded with sealed boxes in the convoy, which entered Syria from Iraq.





No details were shared regarding casualties.





The Israeli army announced in November last year that it targeted an Iranian arms convoy on the Syria-Iraq border.





Deir ez-Zor is a strategic location on the border that has land routes from Iran to Lebanon and trade routes and oil pipelines.





It was captured by forces of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime following the withdrawal of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in 2017.



