Algeria appoints new intelligence chief
AA Saturday 16:54, 14 May 2022
Algeria on Saturday named a new chief of the country’s foreign intelligence service.
Major General Jamal Kahal was appointed as the Director General of the Documents and External Security (Foreign Intelligence), replacing Maj. Gen. Noureddine Makri, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, army chief Lt. Gen. Said Chanegriha gave instructions to the foreign intelligence service to show “the highest degree of professionalism in performing the assigned tasks, as well as redoubling efforts to eliminate the security challenges created by the rapid transformations at the regional and international levels.”
Kahal had previously held the position of director of presidential security for many years during the era of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika before his dismissal in July 2015.
