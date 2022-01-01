Algeria, France sign 11 agreements to boost cooperation

File photo
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced Sunday that his country has signed 11 cooperation agreements with France in various fields.
Speaking at a press conference following the 5th session of the Algerian-French High Level Intergovernmental Committee in the capital Algiers, Tebboune said the agreements cover several sectors including industry and technology, startups and innovation, agriculture, higher education and scientific research, labor and employment, and tourism and crafts.
The agreements were signed within the framework of the directives of the two states' presidents, he added.
Aiming to improve ties between the two nations, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne accompanied by a delegation of 16 ministers arrived to attend the session of the Intergovernmental Committee.
The joint high-level committee meeting between the two countries had been suspended since its 4th session in 2017 due to tense relations stemming from the colonial period and immigration-related issues.
The two countries signed six cooperation agreements in various sectors and a declaration for a "renewed partnership" at the end of French President Emmanuel Macron's three-day visit to the North African nation in late August.
The two leaders also signed five other agreements to boost bilateral relations in various fields.
Macron’s visit to Algeria was aimed at ending months of tensions and diplomatic discord between the two countries over multiple colonial-era issues.
