|
World

Algeria, Italy ink five deals to boost bilateral cooperation

Deals signed during Italian prime minister’s visit to Algeria

10:17 . 24/01/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

Algeria and Italy signed five memoranda of understandings on Monday to boost bilateral cooperation during Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to the North African nation.


Two MoUs were signed between Algeria’s Sonatrach and Italian energy giant Eni for future joint projects on energy supply, energy transition and decarbonization.


Other deals focus on boosting partnership between Algeria’s largest employees’ organization and Italy’s Industry Confederation and space cooperation for peaceful purposes.


The agreements were inked in the presence of Meloni and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.


Algeria replaced Russia as Italy's number one energy supplier, transporting natural gas by pipeline across the Mediterranean.


Last year, Algeria and Italy signed a deal to supply an additional nine billion cubic meters of gas by 2023-2024, which Eni said was worth $4 billion.

#Algeria
#Italy
#bilateral cooperation
14 saat önce
default-profile-img
Algeria, Italy ink five deals to boost bilateral cooperation
Israel demolishes Palestinian Bedouin village for 212th time
Lebanon plans to question judges, security officials into Beirut port
Russia's Gazprom signs cooperation roadmap with Uzbekistan
Russia pledges to 'react harshly' to Latvia's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties
Bulgaria to hold snap elections as parties fail to form government
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.