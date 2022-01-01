Algerian president set to visit Turkey Sunday
Visit comes upon invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is set to start an official 3-day visit to Turkey on Sunday.
The visit will be Tebboune’s first visit to Turkey since he came to power in 2019.
A statement by the Algerian Presidency said the visit comes upon an invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on bilateral relations between Algiers and Ankara and regional and international issues of mutual concern.
Algeria is a major trade partner to Turkey with their trade exchange reaching $3.5-5 billion annually.
The two countries have had a strategic friendship agreement since 2006.
