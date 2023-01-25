All flights canceled as airport workers in Berlin begin full-day strike

Germany's Berlin-Brandenburg airport canceled all flights on Wednesday as ground staff began a full-day walkout due to an ongoing dispute over pay and work conditions.





“Due to the announced warning strike at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, no passenger flights are possible today,” the airport operator said in a statement.





“Passengers affected are requested to contact their airline or travel agency for information on rebooking and alternative travel options,” the operator said.





The walkout forced the airport to cancel around 300 flights, and nearly 35,000 passengers were affected by the disruption.





The strike began at 3.30 a.m. local time (0230GMT) and is set to continue until Wednesday 11.59 p.m. (2259GMT), according to the ver.di trade union. Staff from the airport company, ground handling services, and air aviation security are taking part in the strike action.



