Almost 70 vessels stuck at Ukrainian ports, say officials
AA Saturday 09:52, 07 May 2022
File photo
Ömer Karaca and 323 people liked
6 foreign-flagged ships blocked at Mariupol port, according to Ukrainian officials
#Ukraine
#Russia
#Mariupol
File photo
Nearly 70 vessels are stuck at Ukrainian ports, with six foreign-flagged ships blocked in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.
“Currently, almost 70 vessels are blocked in ports from which it is impossible to navigate. The worst situation with the crews was in Mariupol, because in other ports the crews had the opportunity to evacuate by land,” Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov said at a news briefing.
Igor Barsky, director of the Mariupol port, said some of the six foreign-flagged ships stuck in Mariupol will “not be able to leave without proper repairs.”
The repairs, however, are very difficult because the Mariupol shipyard itself has also been “practically destroyed,” he added.
The strategic port city of Mariupol has been largely destroyed by Russian forces, who are pushing to form a land link between areas under Russian control in eastern Ukraine and the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
* Writing by Zehra Nur Duz in Ankara
Almost 70 vessels stuck at Ukrainian ports, say officials
Calm takes hold as PKK terrorists leave Iraq’s Sinjar
Hamas says it is unfazed by Israeli assassination threats
All eyes turn to inflation figures in global markets
Tunisia’s Ennahda rejects ‘sham’ dialogue amid political crisis
Israeli army demolishes Palestinian home over settler attack
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.