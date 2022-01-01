Americans pinching pennies to make ends meet with skyrocketing inflation

"What I try to do is put together a shopping list and a budget and I go to the grocery store and try to make those two things work together and sometimes they don't," he said. "I have certainly started looking for generic brands much more than I ever have but sometimes there are things on the list that I just don't get because they stretch my budget too far. And the last thing I want to do is pay for inflation with my credit cards because that costs even more. Then I'm paying 17 to 20% interest to pay for inflation."