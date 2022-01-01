World
Amid fear of violence, African Union team to assess Kenya's election preparations
AA  Monday 14:26, 16 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
Kenya will elect new president, lawmakers on Aug. 9, concerns of repeat of violence seen after 2017 polls remain high

The African Union (AU) on Monday said it has sent a pre-election assessment team to Kenya ahead of the Aug. 9 general polls.

The team includes members of the Panel of the Wise, an AU consultative body, along with independent electoral experts and technical staff from the AU Commission, according to a statement.

It will be in Kenya until May 20 to review the “state of preparedness … and the overall context in which the polls will take place,” the AU said.

“Importantly, the mission is deployed jointly with members of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the East African Community (EAC),” the statement said.

It will also “engage in consultations and dialogue with key political and electoral stakeholders in Kenya to promote peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections.”

Millions of voters will elect Kenya’s new president and members of the National Assembly and Senate on Aug. 9.

Having served the maximum possible two terms, incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta is out of the presidential race.

A close contest is expected between the two main contenders – William Ruto, Kenya’s deputy president since 2013 and leader of the United Democratic Alliance, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who heads the Orange Democratic Movement.

Kenyatta has opted to support Odinga, his former rival for the top post who is making his fifth presidential run, rather than his own deputy.

Kenya grappled with months of post-election violence in 2017 that claimed dozens of lives.

Kenyatta and Odinga eventually announced a rapprochement in 2018, bringing to an end months of unrest and poll-related violence.

Powered by Froala Editor

#African Union (AU)
#election
#preparations
#Kenya
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Amid fear of violence, African Union team to assess Kenya's election preparations

yeniSafak

Sweden to formally apply for NATO membership, says premier

yeniSafak

Pakistan, China vow to enhance economic cooperation

yeniSafak

Sweden, Finland turned back most of Turkey's requests for terrorist extraditions over last five years

yeniSafak

The odyssey of European bee-eaters in Turkey's Edirne

yeniSafak

Global post-pandemic fiscal recovery slowing: Fitch

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.