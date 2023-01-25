|
Amid government reshuffle, Ukrainian president calls for 'strong state'

Roadblocks to smooth functioning of government are being removed, says Zelenskyy

12:26 . 25/01/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Amid a large-scale government reshuffle following allegations of corruption, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to build a strong nation state.


“Today, society has seen yet another set of personnel decisions that have been made. I emphasize the phrase – ‘yet another’. We will continue to take appropriate steps - the public will see each of them and, I am sure, will support them,” Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Tuesday.


Zelenskyy said roadblocks to the functioning of the government are being removed.


That is necessary for the country's defense and rapprochement with European institutions, he added.


“We need a strong state, and Ukraine will be just that. And today, by my decree, I put into effect another decision of the National Security and Defense Council. Details will follow later,” he concluded.


Zelenskyy said Monday that he would reshuffle officials at various levels in ministries, central and local administrative bodies, as well as law enforcement, after which multiple Ukrainian officials either stepped down or were relieved of their duties.​​​​​​​

