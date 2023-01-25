Amid government reshuffle, Ukrainian president calls for 'strong state'

Amid a large-scale government reshuffle following allegations of corruption, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed the need to build a strong nation state.





“Today, society has seen yet another set of personnel decisions that have been made. I emphasize the phrase – ‘yet another’. We will continue to take appropriate steps - the public will see each of them and, I am sure, will support them,” Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Tuesday.





Zelenskyy said roadblocks to the functioning of the government are being removed.





That is necessary for the country's defense and rapprochement with European institutions, he added.





“We need a strong state, and Ukraine will be just that. And today, by my decree, I put into effect another decision of the National Security and Defense Council. Details will follow later,” he concluded.



