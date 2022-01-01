World
Ammunition depot explosion leaves 16 injured in Uzbekistan
It remains unclear what caused explosion in central Syrdarya region
Sunday 09:40, 23 October 2022
Sixteen people were injured in an explosion at an ammunition depot of the Uzbek military, local media reported on Saturday.

According to the Uzdaily news outlet, the explosion took place in the Malik village of the central Syrdarya region.

Twelve people were hospitalized, while it is still unclear what caused the explosion.

An investigation was launched into the incident, the Defense Ministry said.

