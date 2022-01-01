ANALYSIS: Asia in Türkiye’s changing diplomacy

With its changing role, by turning into a more pragmatic and more reconciled one, Türkiye now aims to deepen its engagement with the SCO and other Asian international organizations including BRICS, ASEAN, and SAARC. While there is no major policy problem with any other organization, the SCO has indeed a different vision for international security, which makes the SCO less compatible with Türkiye's NATO affiliation. The SCO and NATO are neither compatible nor exchangeable. Even though the Turkish president has once again expressed his interest in joining the SCO, practically, nevertheless, Türkiye aims to pursue an association with the SCO within its "multi-dimensional" and “diversified” foreign policy, not as a replacement with NATO. Moreover, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the role of SCO has come under a shadow as most SCO members have stayed away from supporting Russian actions. Kazakhstan has even refused to recognize Russian claims on the recently invaded Ukrainian regions. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recently told Vladimir Putin that “it is not an era of war.” In this context, the SCO, too, is to rebrand itself outside the shadow of Russia and China. In other words, India, a new member of the SCO, may find a more active role in the SCO and help the organization to reach balanced relations with the West. Türkiye's increasing relations with Central and South Asia open new opportunities for Türkiye-India cooperation.