ANALYSIS: China’s new power players aim strategic global space

Li Xi, 66, the seventh-ranking member of the PSC is currently the secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. Soon after he was named a member of the Politburo at the 19th Party Congress, in 2017, he took over the politically important southern province of Guangdong as the provincial party secretary. He has also served as the deputy party secretary of Shanghai, then as the governor of Liaoning province, before he was promoted to the party secretary position.