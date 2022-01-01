ANALYSIS: 'I'm Giorgia' is the winner of Italian elections

Currently, Meloni's language has transformed which maintains a strong patriotism and nationalism in national rhetoric while flaunting a certain Europeanism and Westernism, with a clear anchorage to America, although oriented on republican and namely on Trump’s values when it comes to international issues. In other words, it seems that ideology is destined to give way to, which aims to guarantee a certain continuity on economic and social questions within the European frame. A critical point, however, could be raised regarding the Treaty of Quirinal, which is intended to strengthen the axis with France, especially in terms of defense and could instead have a different destiny. The sentiment welcoming the victory of Meloni and her coalition is evident in some circles in Europe. "The Italian people have decided to take back their destiny by electing a patriotic and sovereign government" -wrote the leader of the Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen in a tweet. On the other hand, the criticism towards European sovereignty concern Brussels. "Italy is a country that is very friendly to Europe, inhabited by citizens who are very friendly to Europe and we expect this not to change" was stated by Olaf Scholz's spokesperson, Wolfgang Buechner.