ANALYSIS: Turkey, Africa building joint humanitarian aid outlook

It is important to draw attention to the topics that determine the basic character of Turkey's humanitarian aid efforts toward Africa. Every Eid-al-Adha, it has become traditional for Turkish aid organizations to reach the most remote points. In addition to reinforcing Turkey's soft power, this provides the opportunity for Africa to meet with Turkiye again. Turkiye has experienced that there are various societies in different parts of Africa that do not fit into a single definition. People in different parts of Africa have experienced the difference between Turkiye and Europe's colonial past.