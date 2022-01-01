ANALYSIS: What is the US plan on Cyprus?

It is not a secret that the US historically had sympathy for and also ideological influence on the Greek Revolution for independence from the Ottoman Empire. The US administration never signed the Laussane Peace Treaty of 1923 that superseded the Treaty of Sévres which stipulated that Greece would receive the remaining portion of the Ottoman Empire under the occupation of Entente Powers -- Izmir and Western Anatolia. Greece has never abandoned its dream of Enosis and Megali Idea. The recent rapprochement and cooperation between Greece and the US, and the changing US foreign policy approach to Greece and Türkiye raise questions about what is the plan of the US for the region. Most importantly, it is not possible to make any sense of the US' alienation from Türkiye and even take the risk of weakening NATO’s southern flank by contributing to a potential conflict between two NATO allies of the region. Türkiye’s geopolitical importance and its facilitator role in global issues such as food security necessitate the US to return to pursuing a balanced policy towards the two sides on the island instead of causing a new battleground.