ANALYSIS: Why and how should the UN be reformed?

Along with the transformation of the international system and the new world order, from the Cold War to US-led unipolarity and the new arising multipolarity, the main leitmotiv has been whether the UNSC is able to contribute to the international peace and security. Unfortunately, we must admit that what was designed as the main guarantor of international stability has proved to have some dysfunctions as it has frozen any effective multilateral solution. The reform spirit has been unfolding on five pillars. Namely, category of membership, veto power, extension of UNSC membership, regional inclusion, and relations with the General Assembly. Nevertheless, different and sometimes divergent interests are crystalized within three main groups of states. The so-called "Group of 4" (Brazil, Germany, Japan, and India) argue that they should also be included within the UNSC as they are influential both politically and economically.