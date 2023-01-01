|
World
Another explosion rocks Swedish capital
One day after blast at restaurant, bomb squad on scene after large explosive causes extensive damage to office building
Just one day after a blast hit a restaurant in the Swedish capital, an explosion rocked a busy office area in Stockholm on Wednesday, with no casualties reported, local media reported.


The blast took place at a gate in an office area in Kista in northwest Stockholm this morning, according to local broadcaster SVT. Several buildings were cordoned off and bomb squads are on the scene to see if there is any further risk in the area.


Police spokesperson Ola Osterling, told SVT that a large explosive charge detonated and caused extensive damage to an office building.


“The explosive charge has destroyed the gate and we also have damage on the first and second floors,” he said.


Police intelligence are looking into if there was any threat to any of the offices in the area, he added.


“Our technicians are on site to see if there is any similarity between this explosive charge and those we have seen before,” said Osterling.


According to the SVT, currently there are no clear suspects, but police have opened an investigation.


“We are questioning several people who worked in the buildings or who were in the area when this happened,” Osterling said.


The incident came after an explosive device detonated Tuesday in Nytorget in central Stockholm, leaving no one hurt but destroying the entrance of a restaurant.

