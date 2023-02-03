|
Apple posts largest decline in sales since 2019

Tech giant misses expectations for revenue, profit, and sales in 1st fiscal quarter ending on Dec. 31, 2022

Apple’s overall sales decreased 5% year-on-year during the first fiscal quarter, which ended Dec. 31, 2022, the largest decline since 2019.


According to a report on quarterly earnings from the US-based global tech giant on Thursday, Apple's revenue decreased to $117.2 billion in October-December 2022, down from $123.9 billion in the same period of 2021.


The market estimate was $121.1 billion of total net sales for the three months to December 2022.


Earnings amounted to $1.88 per share in October-December period, decreasing from $2.10 a year earlier and market projection of $1.94 per share.


Sales of iPhones dropped more than 8%, and sales of Mac computers dove 29% in the same period, resulting in a 13% year-on-year decline in profits to $30 billion.


The company's net profit was $34.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

