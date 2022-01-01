File photo
The Saudi-led Arab coalition said on Friday that a plane carrying Houthi prisoners took off from Saudi Arabia to Yemen.
The Saudi Press Agency quoted the coalition's statement as saying "the first plane transporting Houthi prisoners to Yemen has left the Kingdom as part of the Saudi humanitarian initiative."
"Three phases of transporting prisoners by airplanes to Sanaa and Aden will be completed today," it added.
The Houthi rebel group and the Yemeni government have yet to comment on the coalition's statement.
On April 1, UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg announced a "long overdue" two-month truce between Yemen’s warring rivals, under which all offensive military air, ground, and maritime operations were halted.
Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.
According to the UN, the conflict has created one of the world's worst man-made humanitarian crises.
Arab coalition begins Houthi prisoners' transfer from Saudi Arabia to Yemen
Oil gains around 6% during week ending May 6 on supply fears
US envoy to UN to visit Turkey's southern border with Syria
Early UK local election results show Conservative unpopularity, mixed Labour support
Sanctions against Russia open new chapter in EU history: EU Commission chief
Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders to inaugurate airport in Turkey's Black Sea region