Arab countries send condolences to Türkiye, Syria over deadly earthquakes

Arab countries on Monday extended condolences to Türkiye and Syria over a deadly earthquake that left hundreds of people dead in both countries.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southern Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province early Monday and another magnitude 7.6 quake hit the same area in the afternoon, killing at least 1,014 people and injuring 7,003 others, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).





Meanwhile, at least 783 people were killed and 2,284 others injured in Syria from the quakes, according to figures compiled from the Syrian regime’s Health Ministry and Syrian Civil Defense.





Egypt on Monday conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed solidarity with Türkiye and Syria for the victims of the devastating earthquakes that hit both countries on Monday.





In a statement, the Foreign Ministry affirmed Egypt’s readiness to provide help in the face of the catastrophe.





The head of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed sympathy with Türkiye and Syria over the earthquakes.





“I extend my condolences to the families of the victims, and wish a quick recovery to the wounded,” Barzani said in a statement.





The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also extended its condolences over the strong quakes that caused massive destruction in both countries.





Ahmed Al-Deek, a political adviser to the foreign minister, said: “The Palestinian Embassy in Damascus reported the collapse of two buildings in Al-Raml camp in Lattakia and a retaining wall in Al-Neirab camp in Aleppo, which led to the killing of eight citizens, including three children.”





The Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in Türkiye issued a statement saying it is following up on the earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye, and that it is in contact with the relevant official authorities to check on the Omani citizens.





Jordan offered its condolences to Türkiye and Syria in the wake of the deadly earthquakes.





The Jordanian Foreign Ministry expressed in a statement “its warmest condolences and sincere sympathy to the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Türkiye for the victims of the earthquake that occurred at dawn Monday, and resulted in a number of victims and injuries.”





United Arab Emirates’ President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and “expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies” and also “offered his support and solidarity, wishing for a speedy recovery for those who were injured,” according to the state news agency WAM.





Saudi Arabia said it is closely following “the course of the unfortunate events in Türkiye and Syria amid the deadly earthquake,” and expressed “solidarity, sympathy, and condolences to the brothers in Syria and Türkiye.”





The Sudanese Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to Türkiye and Syria over the quake victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.





Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati offered his condolences to Türkiye and Syria, saying his government is following up on the possibility of sending rescue teams to support the two countries.



