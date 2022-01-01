Argentina’s president meets with Lula in Brazil after his election triumph

Lula had been a candidate during the 2018 presidential election until graft and money laundering convictions curtailed his political aspirations. He was sent to prison and Bolsonaro won the presidency. In 2019, Lula was released from prison after his convictions were overturned by the Supreme Court, allowing him to run again for office.



"I did not want to be absent today, which is a day for the people of Brazil to vindicate a wonderful leader that they have," said Fernandez.



"With Lula, we share the view on the need for integration in Latin America -- for democracy to be consolidated throughout the continent, for electoral processes to be duly respected and to be able to grow as a region as a whole," he added.



The Peronist leader described it as a "great joy" to learn that Lula's first visit will be to Argentina prior to assuming the presidency on Jan. 1, 2023.



Fernandez congratulated the people of Brazil after the country's elections took place in "total transparency, in calm, in peace. And I think that is valuable and needed by all of Latin America.”



“I wish for Brazil what I wish for a brother nation: that it progresses, grows and does well. When things go well for Brazil, inexorably things go well for Argentina, because we are twinned peoples,” said Fernandez.



According to the Argentine news agency Telam, Lula and Fernandez touched on bilateral trade between the two South American nations, specifically in minerals and food. Fernandez also suggested that Argentina's gas reserves in Vaca Muerta could supply Brazil's south, with Lula reportedly "very interested.”