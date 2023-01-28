|
World

Armenia planning voluntary military conscription for women, says PM

Nikol Pashinyan says government pursuing 'large-scale reforms' in Armenian military

16:35 . 28/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia is planning to start voluntary military conscription for women, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday.

“In the near future, we are planning to introduce a completely new institute of women’s voluntary temporary military service,” Pashinyan said in a statement as Armenia marked the 31st anniversary of the creation of its armed forces.


The government has undertaken “large-scale reforms in the army,” he said.


An officer high school will be set up soon, which will be a training center that meets the best modern standards and will become “a forge for the formation of a new class of officers,” he said.


The government is also taking measures to “to equip our army with modern weapons and equipment, trying to encourage local producers as much as possible,” Pashinyan added.

#Armenia
#Nikol Pashinyan
#military
3 saat önce
default-profile-img
Armenia planning voluntary military conscription for women, says PM
Türkiye deports 139 Afghan migrants
Israeli police raise alert, detain 42 Palestinians over synagogue attack
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait demand European action on Quran burning
EU urges Israel-Palestine to defuse tensions, says lethal force should be 'last resort'
Russia calls for 'maximum restraint' as Israel-Palestine tensions escalate
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.