|
World
Armenian army’s corps commander, senior officers sacked after fire killed 15 soldiers
President signs decree to dismiss Maj. Gen. Vahram Grigoryan, 4 colonels, 2 lieutenant colonels, 2 lieutenants
13:10 . 19/01/2023 Thursday
AA
File photo

File photo

The commander of Armenia’s 2nd Army Corps and other senior officers were terminated on Thursday after a fire in barracks killed more than a dozen soldiers, local media reported.


The country’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree, dismissing Maj. Gen. Vahram Grigoryan, four colonels, two lieutenant colonels and two lieutenants, according to the state-run Armenpress news agency.


The motion to terminate the officers was submitted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.


Earlier, at least 15 Armenian soldiers were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in military barracks in the Azat village of eastern Gegharkunik province.


Preliminary investigation, according to authorities, indicates that the fire broke out after gasoline was used to heat the premises.

#Armenia
#Vahram Grigoryan
#Nikol Pashinyan
6 hours ago
default-profile-img
Armenian army’s corps commander, senior officers sacked after fire killed 15 soldiers
Pakistan urges Iran not to let ‘terrorists use its soil for attacks'
India says needs 'conducive atmosphere' for talks with Pakistan
Azerbaijan remembers victims of 1990 Black January massacre
Israeli premier, US national security adviser discuss Palestinian, Iranian files
Over 5,000 irregular migrants deported from Türkiye this year
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.