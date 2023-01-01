Armenian army’s corps commander, senior officers sacked after fire killed 15 soldiers

The commander of Armenia’s 2nd Army Corps and other senior officers were terminated on Thursday after a fire in barracks killed more than a dozen soldiers, local media reported.





The country’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree, dismissing Maj. Gen. Vahram Grigoryan, four colonels, two lieutenant colonels and two lieutenants, according to the state-run Armenpress news agency.





The motion to terminate the officers was submitted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.





Earlier, at least 15 Armenian soldiers were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in military barracks in the Azat village of eastern Gegharkunik province.



