Armenian army’s corps commander, senior officers sacked after fire killed 15 soldiers

File photo
The commander of Armenia’s 2nd Army Corps and other senior officers were terminated on Thursday after a fire in barracks killed more than a dozen soldiers, local media reported.
The country’s President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree, dismissing Maj. Gen. Vahram Grigoryan, four colonels, two lieutenant colonels and two lieutenants, according to the state-run Armenpress news agency.
The motion to terminate the officers was submitted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Earlier, at least 15 Armenian soldiers were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in military barracks in the Azat village of eastern Gegharkunik province.
Preliminary investigation, according to authorities, indicates that the fire broke out after gasoline was used to heat the premises.