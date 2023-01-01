Army kills four terrorists in southwestern Pakistan

At least four terrorists were killed by the Pakistan army during an intelligence-based operation in southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Wednesday.





In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said the operation was initiated in Balochistan’s Hoshab town to clear a hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices.





Following an intelligence tip, the security forces raided a location of the terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that four terrorists were killed in the ensuing gunfight.





The military also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, from the terrorists.





The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army has been carrying out attacks on security forces in the province and the military has been active for a long time to eliminate terrorists’ hideouts from the province.





Mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and poorest province. It is a key route for the $64 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, part of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative.



