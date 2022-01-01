World
Assad regime says Damascus targeted by Israeli missile attacks
Syria’s air defense systems responded to attack, says Syrian state media
AA  Saturday 12:41, 22 October 2022
The regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria claimed that Israel conducted missile attacks Friday in the capital city, according to Syrian state media.

“Explosions were heard. Our air defense systems responded to the attack,” the official SANA news agency reported.

No casualties have been reported.

It is known that in addition to the regime army, there are military points belonging to Iran-allied militias and Hezbollah in Damascus and rural areas of the capital.

The regime had said that the Aleppo Airport was targeted by Israeli forces and was temporarily out of service because of attacks Sept. 6 and Aug. 31.

Israeli officials generally refrain from commenting on attacks on Syrian territory.

Israel has been sporadically carrying out attacks against Iranian-backed groups and regime military points in Syria since 2011 when a civil war began.



