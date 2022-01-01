news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Astronauts take over latest module of China's space station
3 Chinese astronauts enter last Mengtian module of T-shaped space station
AA  Thursday 12:21, 03 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Moving towards completion of China's space station construction, three Chinese astronauts entered the Mengtian lab module on Thursday, China Manned Space Agency said.

The latest development in China’s upcoming indigenously built T-shaped space station comes after Beijing on Monday launched into space the third and last module – the Mengtian.

The astronauts, known as Taikonauts in China, entered the Mengtian lab module from the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship after the latest module completed its transposition early Thursday, thus completing the assembly of the space station. It was live-streamed by the Chinese public broadcaster CGTN.

This lab module is expected to carry out microgravity science, fluid physics, and material science experiments.

China’s T-shaped space station consists of the Tianhe core module and Wentian and Mengtian lab modules and is expected to be completed by this year-end.

According to Chinese astronauts: “Tianhe provides life support for astronauts on board and functions as the control center of the space station, while Mengtian and Wentian are mainly for microgravity scientific research and space life science research.”

It was in July that the three Taikonauts entered the first lab module, known as Wentian, marking the first time Chinese astronauts entered a lab module in orbit.

#astronauts
#module
#China
#space station
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Astronauts take over latest module of China's space station

yeniSafak

Russia announces another exchange of war prisoners with Ukraine

yeniSafak

Cholera deaths rise to 18 in Lebanon

yeniSafak

Bucking 25-year deal, Greek Cypriot side 'politicizing' issue of missing persons: Official

yeniSafak

Azerbaijani, Armenian border commission convenes for 3rd meeting in Brussels

yeniSafak

France working to double down on nuclear power