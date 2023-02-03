At 30, Portuguese pooch Bobi breaks record for oldest dog ever

A long-lived Portuguese pooch has just claimed the honors as the oldest dog on record, Guinness World Records has announced.





Bobi – 30 years old, going on 31 – is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of livestock guard dog with an average life expectancy of only 12-14 years – which he has now managed to outlive twice over, Guinness’s website announced on Friday.





He has spent his entire life in the village of Conqueiros in the central province of Leiria with the Costa family.





“If Bobi spoke” only he could explain his impressive longevity, said Bobi's owner Leonel Costa, 38, but he has lived a leash-free life, mostly carefree and allowed to roam the farm and forests.





At 30 years and 266 days old as of Wednesday, nowadays like many senior citizens he likes to take it easy, relaxing after meals in his bed and by the fire, Guinness added.





With a long full life under his belt, he feels less need for adventure, and his declining eyesight means he sometimes bumps into things.



