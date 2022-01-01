At least 100 Palestinians killed by Israel in 2022: UN
Tensions rise in West Bank amid almost daily Israeli raid into occupied territory
The United Nations said at least 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank this year.
"I am alarmed by the deteriorating security situation, including the rise in armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem," Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said in a statement.
Wennesland called for reducing "tensions immediately to open the space for crucial initiatives aimed at establishing a viable political horizon."
The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with local residents.
According to Palestinian figures, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank this year.
