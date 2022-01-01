At least 12 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
Attack injured 49 people, including 6 children, says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
AA Sunday 11:02, 09 October 2022
File photo
#Russia
#missile attack
#Ukraine
#Zaporizhzhia
File photo
At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian president said Sunday.
A total of 49 people, including six children, were injured in the attack, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.
"Zaporizhzhia again. Merciless strikes on peaceful people again. On residential buildings, just in the middle of the night," he added.
Earlier, Ukrainian officials said that 17 people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.
An apartment building was completely destroyed, while some buildings and vehicles in the vicinity were heavily damaged due to the missile attack.
Another attack on the city by Russia last Thursday left 17 people dead.
Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions -- along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson -- that Russia has annexed following "sham" referendums denounced by the international community as well as Ukraine.
At least 12 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
Death toll from Iran unrest rises to 95: NGO
At least 100 Palestinians killed by Israel in 2022: UN
Expert praises Türkiye's mediator role in Russia-Ukraine war
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russia-led military bloc's military drill
Türkiye to play with Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Latvia in Group D at Euro 2024
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.