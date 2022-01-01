World
At least 12 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
Attack injured 49 people, including 6 children, says Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
AA  Sunday 11:02, 09 October 2022
File photo

File photo

At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian president said Sunday.

A total of 49 people, including six children, were injured in the attack, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

"Zaporizhzhia again. Merciless strikes on peaceful people again. On residential buildings, just in the middle of the night," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian officials said that 17 people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.

An apartment building was completely destroyed, while some buildings and vehicles in the vicinity were heavily damaged due to the missile attack.

Another attack on the city by Russia last Thursday left 17 people dead.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the four Ukrainian regions -- along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson -- that Russia has annexed following "sham" referendums denounced by the international community as well as Ukraine.

#Russia
#missile attack
#Ukraine
#Zaporizhzhia
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

At least 12 killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

yeniSafak

Death toll from Iran unrest rises to 95: NGO

yeniSafak

At least 100 Palestinians killed by Israel in 2022: UN

yeniSafak

Expert praises Türkiye's mediator role in Russia-Ukraine war

yeniSafak

Kyrgyzstan cancels Russia-led military bloc's military drill

yeniSafak

Türkiye to play with Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Latvia in Group D at Euro 2024