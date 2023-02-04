|
World

At least 13 Palestinians injured in Israeli military raid in Jericho

Israeli forces raid Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho

14:38 . 4/02/2023 Cumartesi
Thirteen Palestinians were injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jericho on Saturday, according to a local medical source.


Israeli forces raided the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, triggering clashes with stone-hurling residents, eyewitnesses said.


Israeli soldiers used tear gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets and live fire to disperse angry residents, witnesses said.


“Thirteen people were injured by Israeli fire, including two seriously,” Naser Anani, the director of Jericho Governmental Hospital, told Anadolu.


A local medic earlier said that four people were injured in the raid, including one in serious condition.


Witnesses said Israeli forces destroyed a barracks for breeding poultry, and parts of several houses, and arrested six Palestinians during the raid.


The official Palestine Television station said the Israeli army imposed a blockade on the refugee camp and demolished a house inside.


Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, for its part, said the Israeli army fired anti-tank guided missiles towards a building where suspected gunmen were hiding inside.


No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.


The Israeli army has tightened security measures around Jericho in recent days in hunt for a Palestinian accused of carrying out a shooting attack against an Israeli restaurant.


Tension mounted across the Palestinian territories following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin last week that left 10 Palestinians dead. Seven Israelis were also killed in a shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem.

