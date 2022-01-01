At least 140 civilian homes demolished by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

File photo
The YPG/PKK terrorist group has demolished 140 civilian homes in al-Hasakah city’s East Ghweran and al-Zuhour neighborhoods in northeast Syria, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).
The New York-based rights group said YPG/PKK terrorists, who rebranded themselves as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), raided several neighborhoods in the period between Jan. 21 and Feb. 11 while “trying to capture fleeing detainees and Daesh/ISIS fighters who attacked a nearby prison.”
HRW said Daesh/ISIS terrorists attacked al-Sina’a prison in Ghweran neighborhood on Jan. 20, sparking a 10-day battle with YPG/PKK terrorists, who were supported by US and UK ground and air forces as part of a US-led coalition against Daesh/ISIS.
“The US provides the SDF with hundreds of millions of dollars in technical and financial support,” the rights group said.
The UN said its analysis of satellite imagery relating to 40 affected buildings in neighborhoods near the prison revealed that some had been destroyed by “military grade bulldozers.”
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.
