At least 15 dead, 8 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Syrian coast
Bodies recovered off Tartus in Syria, according to Lebanese News Agency
AA  Friday 12:04, 23 September 2022
Syrian regime authorities said Thursday that 15 bodies were found off the coast of Tartus after a boat carrying irregular migrants sank that set off from Lebanon.

The Director General of Ports, Samer Kobarli, said: "15 bodies and 8 survivors were found," and that searches will continue at the site, according to the Lebanese News Agency. "Fishermen also participated in the rescue operations.”

Attempts by Lebanese and Syrians to migrate illegally from Lebanon to European countries are increasing in light of an unprecedented deterioration of economic and social conditions and an increase in poverty rates.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including a massive currency depreciation and fuel and medical shortages.

