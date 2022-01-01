At least 15 dead, 8 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Syrian coast
Bodies recovered off Tartus in Syria, according to Lebanese News Agency
AA Friday 12:04, 23 September 2022
File photo
#migrant
#Syria
#Tartus
File photo
Syrian regime authorities said Thursday that 15 bodies were found off the coast of Tartus after a boat carrying irregular migrants sank that set off from Lebanon.
The Director General of Ports, Samer Kobarli, said: "15 bodies and 8 survivors were found," and that searches will continue at the site, according to the Lebanese News Agency. "Fishermen also participated in the rescue operations.”
Attempts by Lebanese and Syrians to migrate illegally from Lebanon to European countries are increasing in light of an unprecedented deterioration of economic and social conditions and an increase in poverty rates.
Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including a massive currency depreciation and fuel and medical shortages.
At least 15 dead, 8 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Syrian coast
At least 21 suspected terrorists nabbed in northwestern Türkiye
Turkish Airlines named top carrier in Europe
At least 26 dead in Iran as protests continue
UN-mandated inquiry team says war crimes committed in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia marks 92nd National Day
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.