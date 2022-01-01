At least 15 migrants killed by smugglers in western Libya
Libya one of main routes used by migrants to cross to Europe
AA Sunday 14:20, 09 October 2022
File photo
#migrants
#smugglers
#Libya
File photo
Fifteen irregular migrants were shot dead by traffickers in Sabratha city in western Libya, according to a local NGO on Saturday.
Ahmed Hamza, head of the Libyan National Commission for Human Rights, said the migrants were killed in a dispute between traffickers before their boat were set ablaze.
He said the slain migrants were from different nationalities.
There was no comment yet from Libyan authorities.
Libya is considered one of the main routes to Europe that migrants regularly use to cross the Mediterranean to reach European shores.
According to official Libyan figures, there are nearly 700,000 migrants held in Libyan detention facilities who were caught attempting to make their route towards Europe.
At least 15 migrants killed by smugglers in western Libya
Death toll from Iran unrest rises to 95: NGO
At least 100 Palestinians killed by Israel in 2022: UN
Expert praises Türkiye's mediator role in Russia-Ukraine war
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russia-led military bloc's military drill
Türkiye to play with Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Latvia in Group D at Euro 2024
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.