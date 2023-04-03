|
At least 15 miners killed after gold mine collapse in Burundi

Incident attributed to flooding, families of victims call for safety mechanisms

At least 15 people died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed in northwestern Burundi, an official said on Sunday.


The accident occurred in the Mabayi commune of Cibitoke province on Saturday, according to Nicodemus Ndahabonyimana, the commune’s administrator.


“The victims were operating in underground wells at an illegal mining site. After learning about the incident rescue teams launched the search to rescue the victims in vain,” he told reporters.


Ndahabonyimana attributed the tragedy to the overflowing of the Rugogo River amid torrential rainfall, which flooded the pits.​​​​​​​


Mining disasters are often reported in Burundi’s northwest and northeast, where miners work at night to avoid oversight of authorities.

