At least 16 irregular migrants drown, 15 missing after boat sinks in Aegean Sea
All 16 victims are 'young women of African origin,' according to Greek media
AA  Thursday 11:37, 06 October 2022
At least 16 irregular migrants have drowned and 15 remain missing after their boat sank in the Aegean Sea, Greek media reported on Thursday.

All the victims are “young women of African origin,” according to Greek news agency ANA-MPA.

There were 40 people on the boat when it sank near the island of Midilli (Lesvos), the report said.

Rescuers have managed to save nine people and are still looking for over a dozen more, it added.

