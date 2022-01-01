At least 17 injured after blast in central Madrid
Authorities still investigating cause of explosion, but suspect gas leak
The central Madrid neighborhood of Salamanca was rocked on Friday by an explosion that has left more than a dozen people injured.
The blast emanated from a residential building just a few blocks away from the Retiro park, causing significant damage to both the building and nearby cars.
Madrid’s emergency service reported that 17 people were injured, four of whom were taken to the hospital — one in serious condition.
Firefighters continue working to control the scene and search for more possible victims. Madrid police have also deployed drones to inspect the building from above.
Those who were in the vicinity of the explosion reported feeling other buildings tremble. Some said there was a strong odor of gas.
While authorities have not confirmed the cause of the explosion, they are looking into the possibility that it was related to a natural gas leak.
In Jan. 2021, a gas leak caused a massive explosion in central Madrid, claiming the lives of four people.
