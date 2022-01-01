World
At least 18 Assad regime soldiers killed in blast near Damascus
27 others sustained injuries in blast targeting military bus
AA  Thursday 13:28, 13 October 2022
At least 18 Assad regime soldiers on Thursday were killed in a blast that targeted their military bus in rural Damascus.

The state-run SANA news agency said 27 others sustained wounds from the deadly blast, which detonated their bus.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.

