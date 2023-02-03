|
World

At least 18 killed in road mishap in northwest Pakistan

Bodies beyond recognition due to severity of accident, which appeared to be caused by truck's brake failure

11:14 . 3/02/2023 Cuma
AA
File photo

File photo

At least 18 people, including two women and three children, were killed and two others injured in a road mishap in northwestern Pakistan, a police official said on Friday.


A passenger van going from Lakki Marwat city to Peshawar, the provincial capital of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, collided head-on with a truck on the Indus Highway near the Kohat Tunnel toll plaza on Thursday evening, Kohat Police spokesman Fazal Naeem told local media.


Police and emergency personnel arrived at the scene of the accident and shifted the dead and injured to a hospital in Kohat, from where the victims' relatives transported them to their respective areas, primarily Lakki Marwat, he added.


The majority of the bodies were beyond recognition due to the severity of the accident, which appeared to be caused by the truck's brake failure, he said, adding that the truck driver was apprehended.

#Pakistan
#mishap
#Peshawar
11 saat önce
default-profile-img
At least 18 killed in road mishap in northwest Pakistan
Belgium's retired tanks back in spotlight for supply to Ukraine
At least 27 killed in South Sudan ahead of pope's visit
Spy balloons: Old tech sowing new Chinese-US tensions
Partnership with NATO ally Türkiye in spotlight as US warship arrives in Istanbul
Norway to buy at least 54 next-generation Leopard 2 tanks
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.