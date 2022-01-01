At least 21 suspected terrorists nabbed in northwestern Türkiye

File photo
At least 21 suspected members of terrorist groups were nabbed in Türkiye’s northwestern Edirne province while attempting to cross into Greece through illegal means, authorities said on Friday.
In a statement, the Edirne Governorate said that 18 of the suspects were affiliated with the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), two with the PKK terror group and one with the far-left DHKP-C terror group.
FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Türkiye, including a 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara which killed a Turkish security guard.
The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
