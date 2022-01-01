At least 26 dead in India trolly accident

File photo
At least 26 people, including children and women, were killed when a trolly tractor overturned in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said Saturday.
Officials said the accident occurred in the Kanpur Nagar district late Saturday when the vehicle that was carrying devotees who were returning from a temple, fell into a pond.
Vishak G Iyer, a top administrative official in the district, told reporters that those injured in the accident are being treated at a hospital.
An official at the Kanpur Police control room told Anadolu Agency the dead include children and women.
State's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said senior officers "have been directed to reach the spot immediately and conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing and make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is "distressed" by the mishap.
"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. Prayers with the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," the Prime Minister's office quoted Modi as saying.
The government has also announced compensation to relatives of the deceased and injured.
