Suicide blast at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 26 gathered to pray

A suicide blast at a mosque in an army base in eastern Afghanistan on Friday killed at least 26 people and wounded 50, security officials in the area said, although there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
One security official said the victims had gathered for Friday prayers at the mosque in the Ismail Khel district of Khost province.
All those killed in the suicide attack were working for the Afghan security forces, said Captain Abdullah, a military spokesman in Khost, who goes by only one name.
Bombing kills 30 in northwest Pakistan
At least 30 people were killed and 40 others injured in a bomb attack in northwest Pakistan on Friday, local media reported.The incident occurred near a religious seminary in Kalaya area of Orakzai tribal district, local broadcaster Geo News said, citing security sources.The injured, some of them in critical condition, were rushed to a local hospital.Meanwhile, security forces put the security cordon and launched a search operation in the region.Video: Bombing kills 25 in northwest PakistanNo group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for previous attack on security forces and civilian in the region.Orakzai district, one of the Pakistan's seven tribal district, has remained a battleground between the army and the Taliban since 2010, which was cleared by Pakistan army following the launch of a full-scale military operation in 2014.
The Taliban, who are waging a war to oust the Western-backed Afghan government and expel foreign forces from Afghanistan, have launched a series of high-profile attacks Taliban against Afghan security forces in recent weeks.
Hundreds of Afghan security guards have been killed, their checkpoints destroyed and weapons seized by the hardline fighters.
Friday's attack came three days after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a gathering of religious scholars in Kabul, the capital.
Officials said 55 scholars marking the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad were killed and more than 90 injured in the blast in a banquet hall.
US, Pakistan ties plunge with new war of words
U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments and tweets against Pakistan have renewed tensions between the two countries, analysts said."The bilateral relationship between U.S. and Pakistan is already a mess and what Trump said didn't represent anything new, however his latest tirade will further complicate efforts to restore much-needed trust in bilateral relations," Michael Kugelman, a Washington-based analysts and a senior program associate for South Asia in The Wilson Centre, told Anadolu Agency in an email.Kugelman said the U.S. needs Pakistan all the more to pitch peace talks with the Afghan Taliban."This process [peace talks with Taliban] can't succeed unless Pakistan is on board," he added.On Monday, a war of words erupted between Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter after the U.S. president’s recent statement saying Pakistan has not done "a damn thing" for the U.S."We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That's ENDING!" Trump tweeted.Responding to Trump, Khan said: "Trump's false assertions add insult to the injury Pak has suffered in US WoT [War on Terror] in terms of lives lost destabilised economic costs. He needs to be informed abt [about] historical facts. Pak has suffered enough fighting US's war. Now we will do what is best for our people our interests."- 'US still wants to avoid complete breakdown'Ijaz Khan, an Islamabad-based analyst, said: "Exchange of these tweets show the ties between Washington and Islamabad are worsening, however the statement released by Pentagon a day after Trump's tweets calling Pakistan an ally means U.S. still wants to avoid complete breakdown and wants Pakistan's cooperation on Afghan issue."Trump's new statement against Pakistan came a day after his top diplomat for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, reportedly met for the second time during the last two months with Afghan Taliban leaders in Qatar.Islamabad-based defense analyst retired Brig. Said Nazeer said: “Trump's trying to pressurize Pakistan to 'do more' but this policy could damage the cooperation between both countries and Washington could lose existing Pakistani support.”According to Pakistani authorities, last month they released Mullah Baradar, a senior Taliban leader along with two others on U.S. request.Historically Pakistan and U.S. relations have never remained exemplary. However after 9/11, Pakistan assumed an important position in Washington circles and became the main ally in the U.S. war against terrorism in 2001.According to Pakistani authorities, the country suffered 75,000 casualties and over $123 billion in losses to their economy in the war against terror, but Washington has never acknowledged their sacrifices."America knows that they cannot win the Afghan war and now is going to repeat its old rhetoric, trying to give more space to India in Afghanistan and leave Pakistan in trouble," Nazeer concluded.