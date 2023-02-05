At least 4 injured by missile strike on residential building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

At least four people were injured in a missile strike on a residential building in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region early Sunday.

“There is a hit in a residential building in the center of the city. There was a fire. Currently, three victims are known: a 54-year-old woman and two men, 51 and 55 years old,” Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said in a message on Telegram.

Synyehubov noted that the 54-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, while the two men were treated on the spot.

“Information about the victims is being verified. All emergency services are on site,” Synyehubov further said.

Later, he said another person was wounded by the second missile striking the city, increasing the number of the injured to four.

"Another wounded person is a security guard in a higher educational institution, where the second missile strike was carried out. The man received fatal wounds, help was provided on the spot," he said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terehov reported initially that two Russian S-300 missiles hit the center of Kharkiv in the Kyivskyi district.