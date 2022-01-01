NavigationSee Other News
At least 69 Boko Haram, Islamic State in West Africa terrorists among inmates who escaped Nigerian prison: Police
At least eight Hindu pilgrims killed in Kashmir cloudburst
Turkish drone giant Baykar showcases seven Bayraktar Akinci UCAVs
Türkiye neutralized nearly 2,000 terrorists in cross-border terror operations so far this year: Defense chief
Muslims in Africa celebrate Eid al-Adha amid high food prices and drought
Teens rescue injured puppies found inside sealed bag in Türkiye's Manisa