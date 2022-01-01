news
World
At least five killed in coal mine accident in Kazakhstan
Explosion caused by sudden burst of methane gas, 4 miners hospitalized
Thursday 12:17, 03 November 2022
File photo

File photo

At least five miners were killed Thursday in a coal mine accident in Kazakhstan’s central region of Karaganda, said an official.

The accident took place early morning due to an explosion caused by a sudden release of methane gas, Kazinform said quoting Arman Kalykov, a senior official of the JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau mining company.

"106 people were in the mine at the moment of the accident. Of them, 101 were evacuated. Five employees died. Four workers were hospitalized,” he added.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

"I express my deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the workers who died as a result of the accident at the mine of JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau. I wish a speedy recovery to all the victims," according to a message released by the presidency.

ArcelorMittal S.A. is a Luxembourg-based steel manufacturing corporation.

It currently owns eight coal mines and one of the world’s largest integrated steel plants.

#coal mine
#accident
#Kazakhstan
