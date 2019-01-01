At least four Iraqi protesters killed in clashes in Nassiriya

The death toll from clashes between protesters and security forces in the southern city of Nassiriya has risen to four, according to a local medical source on Monday.

"The clashes that continued until midnight have left 146 people injured," the source, who asked not to be named for security reasons, told Anadolu Agency.

He said most injuries were caused by teargas canisters and live ammunitions fired by security forces.

At least 319 protesters have been killed and thousands injured in anti-government demonstrations throughout Iraq since Oct. 1, according to the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.

00:00 dk 11 Kasım 2019 AA More than 300 Iraqis killed in anti-govt. protests since Oct.1 The death toll from anti-government protests throughout Iraq has reached 319 since Oct.1, according to a statement by the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights on November 10, 2019.

On Saturday, Amnesty International called on Iraqi authorities to rein in security forces to prevent a "bloodbath" in the protest-hit country.

Popular anger has been simmering in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many residents have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

Iraq's youth unemployment is at around 25%, according to World Bank figures. It is also the 12th most corrupt country in the world, according to several organizations that monitor transparency.