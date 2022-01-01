World
At least nine of family killed in roof collapse in northern Pakistan
Deceased included woman and her eight children, reports local media
AA  Sunday 12:03, 09 October 2022
At least nine people of a family were killed after the roof of their dilapidated house collapsed in northern Pakistan on Sunday, police and local media reported.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of the remote Chilas district, located some 376 kilometers (233 miles) from the capital Islamabad.

The deceased included a woman and her eight children, including four girls.

All the bodies were pulled out of the rubble, local broadcaster Geo News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, expressed his grief over the tragic incident.

