At least one dead, 13 injured in two explosions in West Jerusalem

File photo
Two explosions went off in West Jerusalem on Wednesday, according to Israeli police.
A police statement said the first blast took place near a bus station at the entrance of West Jerusalem. Another explosion was reported at the city’s Ramot junction.
“Following the explosion that occurred near a junction at the entrance to Jerusalem near the bus station Wednesday morning, another explosion occurred near the bus station at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem,” police said.
According to police, an Israeli was killed and 13 others injured in the two explosions.
The cause of the explosions is not yet clear.
Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the first blast was caused by an explosive device in a bag.
"The police suspect that the perpetrator arrived on an electric bike and placed the explosive device," the broadcaster said.
Israeli police launched an investigation regarding the possibility of a link between the two blasts.
According to Army radio, Israeli police raised the level of alert in Jerusalem following the explosions.
Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz also held a security session to assess the situation. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office also said it will hold a security assessment session later on Wednesday.
